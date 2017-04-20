Peterborough men jailed for selling turkey mince as halal lamb

Two Peterborough men who sold turkey mince as halal lamb have been jailed for five years.

Mahmudur Rohman, 46, of Rothbart Way, Peterborough and Kamal Rahman, 54, of Derby Drive, Peterborough, sold over 100 tonnes of turkey mince they claimed was halal lamb to butchers and restaurants.

The 21 month-deception was uncovered by Leicester City Council’s trading standards.

Along with the jail sentence, they were both disqualified from being company directors for four years.

Dutch Bangla Direct Ltd were accused of selling over 100 tonnes of the low-cost white meat to takeaways and shops. The court heard the con-trick netted the now defunct meat wholesaler company a whopping £250,000 in profit.

Trading Standards discovered the alleged fraud during an investigation into the national horse meat scandal in 2013. The firm’s boss was Mahmudur Rohman. Jurors were told food tests discovered turkey DNA in dishes which were supposed to be lamb.

Prosecutor Kevin Barry said at an earlier court hearing: “It’s alleged the defendants conspired together to commit fraud in relation to the dishonest supply of turkey meat which they pretended was lamb.

“They were supplying shops and restaurants in the East Midlands and beyond.

“The operation was on a grand scale, involving 100 tonnes of turkey.

“The cost of turkey is very much lower (than lamb) and profits generated from deceiving customers was in the hundreds of thousands of pounds.”

The court heard Rohman was the sole director of the Peterborough-based firm which was “the front or conduit to carry out their fraudulent activity”.

Mr Barry said: “The estimated turnover was between £500,000 to £800,000 generated by selling turkey as lamb and more than half of that would have been profit to Dutch Bangla.

“Turkey meat at wholesale level commands much lower prices and by selling turkey as lamb the defendants were able to charge around double of what it was actually worth.

“And they were still able to undercut rivals’ prices for lamb so it looked more attractive to the customer.

“It wasn’t halal certified and the (European) suppliers to Dutch Bangla didn’t claim it to be halal certified.”

The court heard Rahman offered a restaurant owner money to lie to Trading Standards about the source of suspect meat “to corrupt the investigation into the scam.”