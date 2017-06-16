Peterborough man, who held-up Orton newsagents at knife point in ‘heinous’ robbery, is jailed

A man who robbed a newsagents at knife point and made off with more than £8,500 has been jailed.

Shane Wright, 27, of Burghley Road, Peterborough, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment at Peterborough Crown Court today (Friday June 16) after pleading guilty to robbery.

JAILED: Shane Wright

Wright arrived at the newsagents in Herlington, Orton Malborne, at about 6.10am on April 19. He leapt over the counter and with a large carving knife threatened the male member of staff.

Wright demanded he open the safe and the tills and made off with more than £8,500 in a carrier bag.

Officers recovered Wright’s finger prints from the scene and he was arrested the next day after being found in a child’s bed at an address in Orton Malborne.

Detective Constable Sarah Phillips said: “Wright’s actions were premeditated and dangerous.

“It was a heinous crime which left the victim fearing for his own life and the 10 year sentence reflects this.

“I would like to praise the bravery and courage of the victim who alerted police as soon as he was able to do so safely, enabling the investigation to rapidly progress.”

Wright was sentenced to six years for armed robbery and a further four years for breaching his license.