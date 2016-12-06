Peterborough man jailed for 14 years after subjecting young boy to years of sexual abuse

A Peterborough man who sexually abused a boy over the course of a seven year period has been jailed for 14 years.

Kevin Jarrett, 56, gained the trust of the boy’s family and began abusing him in 1998.

Jarrett, of Clarence Road in Peterborough, was arrested in April 2015 and officers seized evidence, including photographic slides, from his property.

Jarrett initially pleaded not guilty at Peterborough Crown Court on July 13 2016 and a trial was set for November 28.

However, shortly before this happened Jarrett indicated he was going to change his plea. Yesterday (December 5) at Peterborough Crown Court Jarrett pleaded guilty to two counts of the rape of a boy under 16, taking indecent photographs of a child and sexual activity with a child. He was jailed for 14 years.

In addition to the 14 year custodial sentence, Jarrett was been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life and is now subject to a life-long sexual harm prevention Order. A restraining order was also granted.

Detective Constable Netty Renwick from the Historical Rape Investigation Team said: “Jarrett was in a position of trust and preyed upon a vulnerable child. He befriended the victim’s family and manipulated them in order to gain access to the victim. They put their trust in him to look after their son and instead he subjected him to calculated and premeditated sexual abuse.

“I hope both the victim and his family will gain some comfort and closure from this sentence and will be able to move forward.”