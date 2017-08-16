Peterborough man in court over designer fake goods at car boot sale

A man who sold counterfeit clothes at a car boot sale has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after more items were found at his home.

Mohammed Malik (26) of Star Road, Peterborough was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work in February after he was found selling the goods at the Bizzy Boot car boot sale.

But Malik was back in Peterborough Magistrates’ Court again today (Wednesday) after Peterborough Trading Standards officers found more items at his home in May.

The officers found T-shirts with the Nike, Lacoste and Ralph Lauren logos, along with pairs of fake Ugg boots.

The goods all breached the trade mark regulations.

Malik pleaded guilty to four counts of possessing goods with a false trade mark for sale/hire at the hearing today.

Chair Magistrate Richard Berry ordered Malik to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, and he was ordered to pay prosecution costs of £1,504.70, and a victim surcharge of £85.

All counterfeit clothing seized in the city is being passed to the Police National Aid Convoy to use in their work delivering emergency aid to disaster areas throughout the world.

Residents who have information on counterfeiting activity within Peterborough can call Citizens Advice on 03454 040506 on can pass on details by emailing trading.standards@peterborough.gov.uk