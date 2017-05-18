Over 700 plants seized as police dismantle huge Fenland cannabis factory

More than 700 cannabis plants were found in a disused building during a police raid.

Officers located and dismantled the large cannabis factory in disused function rooms in Whitemoor Road on the outskirts of March at 10.24am on Monday, May 15.

The premises contained more than 700 plants worth thousands of pounds, plus a range of equipment used in cannabis farming.

No arrests have been made at this point.

If you see any premises, be it either residential or commercial, that you feel is possibly being used for the same purposes please contact police and report it to 101.