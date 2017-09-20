More arrests after £250,000 cannabis factory found in Wisbech

Two men have been arrested after the discovery of a cannabis factory in Wisbech which had a potential yield of £250,000.

The factory was discovered in a property in Oakroyd Crescent on Friday, with 480 young plants inside.

This afternoon (Wednesday) two men, aged 35 and 39, both from Wisbech, were arrested in connection with the find. They remain in custody at the Police Investigation Centre (PIC) in Kings Lynn.

On Monday morning (September 18) a 49-year-old man from Wisbech was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. He has since been released from police custody but remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the find is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.