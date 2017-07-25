Missing Bourne woman who disappeared on Sunday night found safe and well

A woman who has been missing from her home in Bourne since Sunday has today been found safe and well.

Police made a public appeal to 31-year-old Stacy Macfarlane, from Bourne, to make contact and them know she is safe and well.

Stacy had not been seen since she left her home in Bourne on Sunday night, July 23.

Stacy has now been found. Police thanked the press and public for their help with the appeal.