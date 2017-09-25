Man who escaped custody found trying to leave UK

A 25-year-old man from Spalding who escaped lawful custody while being escorted to a police station by officers has been jailed for 16 months.

Aurimas Butkys, of Chaucers Way, Spalding, was found Kent police while trying to leave the UK at Kent Port, using a false ID after escaping while being escorted to Boston police station.

Officers travelled to Kent on 15 August and charged Butkys with escaping from police custody and possession of ID documents with intent.

Superintendent Phil Vickers, of Boston Local Policing, said: “If someone has committed a crime, in this case in another European country, then they must face the consequences of their actions. We want to thank our partners in Kent for helping us find Butkys before he managed to leave the country.

“This sentence shows how serious the justice system in this country supports policing, and their job in keeping people safe.”

Officers originally arrested Butkys from a property on Mallard Road, Low Fulney, Spalding in relation to a European Arrest Warrant on 13 July.