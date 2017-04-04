Man seriously injured in attack as he walked through Huntingdon park

A young man has suffered serious injuries after being attacked as he walked through a wooded area of a Huntingdon park.

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Huntingdon yesterday (April 3) evening.

At about 5pm the victim, a man in his 20s, was attacked by a man as he walked through a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park near the A14 underpass.

The victim received serious, but not life threatening, injuries as a result of the incident and is being treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The suspect is described at 5’11”, of muscular build and wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

Detective Inspector Dan Pawson said: “Thankfully, attacks of this nature are extremely rare. We recognise the concern this may cause to the local community and particularly people who use the park. We will be carrying out high visible patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

“We urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the park yesterday afternoon or early evening to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101 quoting CF0183160417. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/