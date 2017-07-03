Man jailed for racially abusing couple before assaulting man in Peterborough

A man who yelled racial abuse at a couple before assaulting a man has been sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

Callum O’Brien, (20), of Oundle Road, Peterborough, pleaded guilty at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 29, to racially aggravated assault.

O’Brien approached his victims, who are Sikh, while they were walking their dog on a towpath in Peterborough city centre near to Rivergate, at around 6am on Saturday, June 17.

He yelled racial abuse at his victims before assaulting the male victim, knocking him to the floor, and running off.

Detective Constable Michael Woodcock said: “This was an unprovoked assault on a couple who were simply going about their business.

“The sentence O’Brien received shows how seriously racially motivated crimes are taken in Cambridgeshire.”