Man jailed for burglary at Peterborough home to pay off debt

A man who burgled a Peterborough home in order to pay off a debt has been jailed for 16 months.

Sam Neilsen, 19, of High Road, Seddington, Bedfordshire, pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (February 10).

The court heard how Neilsen broke into a property in Main Road, Fletton, Peterborough, by smashing through a rear window on December 8 last year.

He made off with a flat screen television worth about £200 after being startled by a car outside.

Neilsen’s finger prints were recovered from the scene and in interview he made a full admission and claimed he was told do commit the burglary in order to help pay off a debt.

Detective Constable Adam Blake said: “The victim in this case is an elderly woman who has been severely affected by the burglary.

“While Neilsen made a full admission and showed remorse for his actions, the sentence demonstrates how seriously burglary is taken in Cambridgeshire.”