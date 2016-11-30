Man jailed for 14 years for multiple child sex offences

A man has been jailed after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences against a girl who was just six when the assaults began.

Matthew Loder, 37, gained the trust of the victim’s family before sexually assaulting her multiple times.

When Loder was in custody his mobile phone was examined and officer discovered 18 indecent images of children, the majority graded category A – the most severe.

Loder, formerly of Kent Road in Huntingdon, was found guilty of multiple rapes of a child under 13, multiple sexual assaults by penetration, sexual touching of a child under 16 and making indecent images of children in September.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a separate charge of sexual assault on another child who was aged eight at the time of the offence.

On Friday (November 25) he was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment at Peterborough Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Jim Donington said: “The victims were extremely brave in coming forward and providing the evidence needed to secure this verdict.

“Loder will now serve a lengthy prison sentence, which means the cycle of abuse stops here. I hope this sentence will provide the victim and their families some closure and allow them to move on with the rest of their lives.”