Man in court after threatening several people with a knife in town centre on Friday night

A man will appear in court today after threatening a number of people with a knife in March on Friday night.

Kyle Wojtowych, 20, was arrested in Station Road at around 7.15pm on Friday, December 9 after police received a number of calls from members of the public to state that a male had threatened a number of people with a knife.

Officers quickly arrested the man and he has been charged with three counts of attempted robbery, one of theft and one of threatening a person with a bladed article in a public place.

He is appearing at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today, Monday December 12.