Man given further life sentence for trying to slit throat of killer

A prisoner who attempted to murder another inmate has been given a further life sentence at Peterborough Crown Court today.

Kevin McCarthy, 49, of HMP Whitemoor pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Wednesday May 17 and was sentenced to a minimum term of 18 years.

The weapon used

The court heard how the victim, Damien Fowkes, 41, was in the queue to collect his lunch at the prison in March on October 2 last year, when he was approached from behind by McCarthy.

McCarthy was carrying a makeshift weapon made using a razor blade and thick folds of paper, which he used to cut Mr Fowkes’ throat.

Mr Fowkes received a 30cm laceration to his throat which required internal stitches and staples. He has been left with a permanent scar across his neck.

Detective Constable Emily Clarke said: “Without the quick and professional actions of prison staff, both securing McCarthy and providing emergency first aid to Mr Fowkes, this incident could have proven fatal.

“While the victim has physically recovered from his injuries, he is still suffering psychologically and has been left with a permanent scar.”

Judge Farrell commended the actions of the prison officer who put himself between the victim and McCarthy for his outstanding bravery and courage.

Fowkes was jailed for a minimum of 20 years in 2011 for attempting to murder Soham murderer Ian Huntley and for the manslaughter of child killer Colin Hatch.

He was also serving a sentence for armed robbery.