Man arrested on suspicion of murder in Wisbech

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Wisbech.

Detectives launched a murder investigation yesterday (April 12) following the conclusion of a post mortem examination.

Officers were called by the ambulance service on Wednesday, April 5 with reports of the death in Orange Grove.

A post mortem examination conducted yesterday (April 12) concluded the woman, 48-year-old Dzilva Butiene, from Wisbech, died of a trauma of the abdomen.

A 46-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.