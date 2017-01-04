Man admits selling fake Nike, Dior and Lacoste goods at Peterborough car boot sale

A man has pleaded guilty to selling thousands of pounds worth of fake designer clothing and perfumes at a Peterborough car boot sale.

Mohammed Imran Malik pleaded guilty to seven offences relating to the alleged sale and supply of counterfeit items at the weekly Bizzy Boot sale held on the Wellington Street car park.

Peterborough Magistrates’ Court heard the charges, under the Trade Marks Act 1994, dated from alleged offences in July 2016 which were brought forward following an investigation by Peterborough City Council.

The court heard how Malik, (26), of Star Road, Peterborough, admitted to the offences following the seizure of around £10,000 to £12,000 worth of counterfeit items including Nike trainers, Dior perfumes, Lacoste polo shirts and Ralph Lauren polo shirts.

Peter Gell, head of regulatory services for Peterborough City Council, said: “The sale of fake goods is not only damaging to the Trademark Holders who own the brands, but also to the legitimate businesses of Peterborough, who are trading fairly and are being undercut by those who think it is fine to sell counterfeit items.”

Malik was released on unconditional bail to next appear at Peterborough Crown Court for sentencing at a date to be confirmed.

The city council will also seek a Proceeds of Crime judgement against Malik.