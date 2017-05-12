Laptop, banks cards and £700 stolen from car in March

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft from a car in March.
The incident happened between Thursday (May 4) at 8pm and Friday (May 5) at 6.30am in Morton Avenue, where £700 in cash, a laptop, vehicle keys and a wallet which contained banks cards were taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CF0246000517, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
