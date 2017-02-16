Increase in suspicious and potentially illegal door to door sellers targeting vulnerable homes

Police are warning residents to be aware of a rise in ‘suspicious’ and potentially illegal door to door sellers.

Police said Stamford in particular had recently seen a rise in door to door selling activity.

A police spokesman said: “These sellers normal sell low valued cleaning items at inflated prices. If you see any door to door traders in your area, please report it to the police on 101.

“We can check any selling activity and ensure the legitimate nature of their business and remove any illegal trade taking place.

“Selling at the door is only legal with a hawkers certificate, signed by a Chief Constable from the resident force, to ensure minimum risk to the public.

“Any traders selling without a hawkers certificate will be orders to cease trading and will be reported for the offence.”