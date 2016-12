Police have captured a number of horses which escaped onto the A47 at Peterborough.

The three horses escaped at about 9.15am today (Wednesday) on the stretch of the road heading towards Wisbech.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “The horses have been corralled safely in a field at the side of the A47. Five officers are committed to preventing them re-escaping onto the A47 until owner found.”