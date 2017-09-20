High value equipment taken in burglary which has “real impact” on livelihood

Police are appealing for information about a commercial burglary at a property in Monks House Lane, Spalding.

Overnight between Tuesday September 5 and Wednesday September 6, the offenders forced entry to a container on the premises and stole high value equipment including a log splitter and wood chipper.

Some of the stolen items

Police would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle in suspicious circumstances that night.

Inspector Gareth Boxall said: “If you see these items for sale or know anything about their whereabouts then please get in touch.

“Like any sort of burglary, this crime has had a real impact on the victim, their family and their livelihoods.

“It’s always best if you can contact us directly but if you want to pass information to us anonymously, you can do so through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111”.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 66 of 6th September.