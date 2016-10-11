Hay stack worth £25,000 destroyed by fire

Police are appealing for information after a hay stack worth £25,000 was destroyed by fire.

Over 1,000 bales of straw were destroyed in an arson attack on Monday, August 15, at a farm on Sutton Road, Haddenham, at around 8pm.

The victim is offering a reward of £1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the offender.

Inspector Dick Turner said: “This arson attack led to the loss of a large amount of straw with a very high value and we are keen to catch those involved.

“Crops and produce are a vital part of farming and we take the destruction of these items very seriously.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.