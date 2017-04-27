Former chair of governors at The King’s School faces jail at Peterborough court today

A former school governor from Peterborough is facing a jail today (Thursday) after being convicted of possessing indecent images of children.

Andrew Brown (61), the former chair of governors at The King’s School, Peterborough, claimed a man who burgled his house placed the images on devices he had stolen in order to blackmail him.

However, at a trial last month a jury convicted him of a number of offences relating to child images.

Brown, of Montague Road, Peterborough, will be sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court today.

Following the guilty verdicts, Judge Jonathan Cooper told Brown: “The starting point for these offences is a custodial sentence, and you should be prepared for that.”

Brown was found guilty of three counts of possessing indecent images of children, two counts of making indecent images of children, and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child. He was found not guilty of two counts of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Brown had denied all the charges against him, and looked shocked as the jury foreman delivered the verdicts.

The guilty verdicts came after the jury had been considering the counts for more than five and a half hours, and were all by a majority of 10 to two.

Detective Sergeant James Weston, from the Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), said: “I am pleased with the decision from the court today, this was a complicated investigation with increased risk because of the defendant’s position of trust.

“His denial throughout the investigation regarding the possession of indecent images of children, extreme and prohibited images resulted in extensive digital forensic investigation work and analysis. We remain committed to safeguarding the most vulnerable and will take positive action to protect those at risk of significant harm.”