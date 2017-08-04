Fly-tipper fined for dumping household waste in ditch

Have your say

A fly-tipper who dumped household waste in a ditch in Spalding has been hit with a heavy fine.

David Tarr tipped a number of items from a relative’s recent house move into a ditch in South Drove, Spalding Common, on May 24.

Tarr, of Belgrave Road, Spalding, appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court on July 31 and pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was fined £300 and also ordered to pay compensation of £150, investigation costs of £133 and legal costs of £355.

Cllr Roger Gambba-Jones, South Holland District Council’s portfolio holder for waste management, said: “We will visit and examine where possible all reported fly tips in an attempt to find evidence to prosecute offenders.

“This case goes to show that if you run the risk of fly-tipping you can be hit heavily in the pocket. We hope that this case also acts as a deterrent to anyone thinking of fly-tipping in the district.”

Fly-tipping can be reported to South Holland District Council by calling 01775 761161 or online at www.sholland.gov.uk