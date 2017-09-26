Expert advice on offer at crime prevention event in Peterborough

Expert advice on how to protect homes and businesses from criminals will be on hand at an event in Peterborough tomorrow, Wednesday September 27.

The Safer Homes day aims to encourage people to take some easy steps towards making their property more secure.

It will feature police crime prevention officers, the rural crime action team (RCAT), the Bobby Scheme, Countryside Watch and Neighbourhood Watch and free tea coffee will be served throughout the afternoon.

The event will take place between 2pm and 7pm at The Leeds Hall, in Eye, near Peterborough.

Crime reduction officer Helen O’Driscoll said: “Protecting yourself, your home and your business is easier and cheaper than you might think. Come along and chat to the experts about how to keep your property safe.

“There will be lots of security products for you to see and try so please come along.”