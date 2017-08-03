Drone used to find missing eight-month-old baby boy at “risk of harm” safe and well in North Cambridgeshire

Police used a drone to locate an eight-month-old baby boy “at risk of harm” after he had ben missing for more than three months.

Daniel John Minton and his parents, Daniel Minton Snr and Tory Smith were last seen on Friday April 21 2017 in the Orford Road area of Swaffham in Norfolk.

The couple are thought to have taken Daniel following a family court hearing which ruled they posed ‘a risk of harm’ to the boy.

Police considered Minton Snr and Smith to be committing an offence of taking/keeping a child away from a responsible person (Sect 49 Children Act 1989).

Daniel Minton Snr was also wanted on recall to prison, having breached the terms of his licence.

Following intelligence, officers, including the Drone Unit, were led to an address in the Wisbech area, where the family were found.

As a result, both parents have been arrested and taken to Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The child has been taken into protective custody and officers will be liaising with Children’s Services to provide ongoing care.