Crime deputy ‘did not commit offences’

No action has been taken against the former Cambridgeshire Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner after he was twice referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

The IPCC ruled that it did not need to investigate Andy Coles after referrals from the police and crime commissioner’s office and Met Police, where he formerly worked as an officer.

Mr Coles, who is also a city councillor, resigned as deputy crime commissioner in May following the airing of a Channel 4 investigation which claimed he had a relationship with a young activist while working as an undercover officer.

The programme centred on an investigation into the activities of undercover police officers in the 1990s who infiltrated a group of animal rights activists. The programme interviewed a woman who is taking legal action against the Met Police and made allegations against Mr Coles.

The IPCC said it can only investigate a deputy police and crime commissioner if “there’s an indication of a criminal offence.”

A spokesman added: “In the referral we received, there’s no indication of that.”

The Office for the Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner has now referred the case to the county’s Police and Crime Panel which will consider the IPCC’s response at a future meeting.

The Met said it was “not prepared to discuss the reason” why it referred Mr Coles to the IPCC in May, but that the IPCC referred the case back for a “local investigation to be carried out.”

A Met spokesman added that: “The case is currently under review.”

Asked if the Met is still facing legal action, the spokesman said: “We can confirm that in May we received a letter threatening civil proceedings relating to Mr Coles. This is being handled by the MPS’ (Met Police Service) directorate of legal services.” He added that currently there are no scheduled court proceedings.

Mr Coles, when contacted by the Peterborough Telegraph, said he was “not commenting on anything.”

The Conservative councillor for Fletton and Woodston has been subject to protests at Peterborough Town Hall, with calls for his resignation as an elected member.

A council meeting two weeks ago was postponed because the protests disrupted proceedings.