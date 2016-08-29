Concern as man last seen riding bike goes missing

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a Cambridgeshire man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday (August 27).

Andrew Lovell, 37, left his home in Huntingdon at 8.30am and was seen in the town centre on his bike at around 12.30pm. But no one has heard from him since 12 on Saturday and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Andrew is described as 5’5”, with short hair and a slightly larger build. He is believed to have been wearing a suit and blue waterproofs.

PC Zoe Rogers said: “It is completely out of character for Andrew not to return home and his family are concerned for his welfare.

“I would like to hear from anyone who has seen Andrew since yesterday morning and would also appeal to Andrew himself to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about Andrew’s whereabouts should call police on 101.