CCTV released of man wanted in connection with burglary

CCTV of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a burglary has been released.
The incident happened at about 5.30pm on January 10 in the village of Elm.
The man in the images was walking a German Shepherd with a red lead.
Anyone who recognises the man or who has information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting CF0017450117. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 11
