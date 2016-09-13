CCTV released of man and woman wanted in connection with theft from Stamford shop

CCTV has been released of two people wanted in connection with a theft from a shop in Stamford.

Police would like to identify the two people shown in the image who officers believe can help them with an investigation into the theft of a £60 bottle of Armani Code from Boots the Chemist, High Street, Stamford on Wednesday September 7.

The man is described as 6ft tall, slim build with short, shaved grey hair. He is described as thin in the face and was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms and a grey fleece.

The woman is described as being around 5’6, with brown hair that was tied up. She was wearing light blue jeans with holes in, a light coloured top and furry gillet.

If you are either of these people, or you know their identity, please call PC 1169 Steve Robinson on 101, quoting incident number 310 of 7 September 16.