CCTV released after woman is sexually assaulted on Peterborough bus

CCTV images have been released of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a sexual assault in Peterborough.

The incident took place at Sprignall bus stop in Bretton at around 5.30pm on Monday, October 10, when a woman in her 40s was approached by a man she did not know who sexually assaulted her.

The victim then got onto a bus and the man followed her. He sat next to her and assaulted her again. She then got off the bus at Oxclose bus stop and the man followed her until a friend met her.

DC Debbie Rycraft said: “We would like to appeal to this man, or anyone who knows him, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.