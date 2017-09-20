CCTV released after credit card fraud in Cambridgeshire

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with credit card fraud in Cambridgeshire.

Around £174 was spent on the credit card when it was used at two shops in Howard Road, Eaton Socon on August 24 and other stores in the Bedford area.

The card was in a wallet when it was stolen along with some cash from a takeaway in St Neots High Street on Thursday August 24.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0488330817 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org