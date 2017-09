A cannabis factory containing dozens of plants was busted by police in Peterborough today (Monday).

Officers carried out a warrant at a house in Langley, Bretton, at about 9.30am this morning.

A total of 64 mature cannabis plants were seized, along with equipment.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.