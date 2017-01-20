Call for extra patrols at drug site near school

A councillor and primary school governor has called for patrols to tackle drug issues near the school’s playground.

Piles of used needles and other drug paraphernalia havebeen left by addicts in the car park of the disused Zenith Windows building on Lincoln Road.

Drug users litter including needles behind the old Zenith Windows offices at Lincoln Road EMN-171201-161705009

The car park backs onto the playground at the Beeches Primary School, and Central Ward councillor Mohammed Jamil - who is also a governor - said extra police patrols were needed to tackle the problems and keep residents safe.

He said: “We have highlighted the issue to police on a number of occasions. Some times the school caretaker has to go to the playground near the land to make sure it is safe for children to play.

“There is also a retirement home nearby, and the anti-social behaviour is not good for the residents there.”

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson said: “The city council need to work with the police to clear up the drug related anti-social behaviour at this site which is an eyesore afflicting the whole area. That said, the landowner has a responsibility to secure the site safely and to tackle these nefarious activities itself. The proximity to the Beeches Primary School gives the matter a greater degree of urgency.”

Drug users litter including needles behind the old Zenith Windows offices at Lincoln Road EMN-171201-161718009

A police spokesperson said there had been no reports of drug paraphernalia on school grounds, and added: “We take all reports of crime seriously and will act on reports of drug taking in Peterborough as often and as quickly as we can. We are aware that this is an area associated with drug use and we’re working with Peterborough City Council and other agencies through the Prevention and Enforcement Service (PES) to address the issue. Patrols have been increased in the area and work is currently underway to identify the owners or landlords of the unoccupied building.”