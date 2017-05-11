BREAKING VIDEO: Peterborough passport office cordoned off - police, fire and ambulance at incident

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene of an incident at Peterborough passport office this afternoon, Thursday May 11.

Police were called at 4.10pm to reports of a suspicious package that had been delivered.

A police spokesman said “the cordon is in place as a precaution but there is nothing to suggest the package is of danger at this time.”

Northminster was closed between Broadway and City Road as a precaution.

Investigations continue, but the operation is now being scaled down as of 6.20pm and it is understood a suspicious device was not found in the package.

Staff who were inside the building have now been allowed to leave.

The scene at Peterborough passport office this afternoon

Despite the East of England Ambulance Services’ presence nobody was injured in the operation.

Reader Vikki Harrold said: “For anyone concerned, my brother just got through to my mum working inside, she said everything was OK but would tell him more later so it sounds like no one is hurt.”

More as we have it...