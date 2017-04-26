BREAKING: Police ask motorists to avoid Lincoln Road in Peterborough due to incident

Police are asking motorists and residents to avoid Lincoln Road while they deal with an incident this afternoon, Wednesday April 26.

Police are at the scene at the Triangle where Lincoln Road and Bourges Boulevard meet.

Officers were called to reports of a man’s body in the road.

A police spokesman said it is not clear what has happened at this time but people are asked to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said that they received a few differing calls just before midday. The report was of a man who as unconscious but breathing with potential head injuries.

Ambulance crews are currently at the scene with police. The area has been cordoned off.

More to follow...