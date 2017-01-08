BREAKING: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after violent incident in St Ives

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a violent incident in a Cambridgeshire tow this afternoon.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are currently dealing with the sudden death of a man in Houghton Road, St Ives.

Police were called at about 12.40pm this afternoon (Sunday) with reports of violence.

On police arrival a woman was also found to be injured at the address and is currently receiving medical treatment. She is believed to be in a stable condition.

The death is being treated as suspicious and a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Scenes have been put in place in Houghton Road and Harrison Way and the roads have been closed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.