BREAKING: Armed police called to incident in Yaxley

Have your say

Armed police have responded to an emergency incident in Yaxley this evening, Monday August 14.

Officers attended an incident at Yaxley Recreation Ground in Middletons Road.

The scene at the Recreation Ground in Yaxley. Photo: Terry Harris

Police set up a cordon around a set of goalposts and a bike on the recreation ground. The force helicopter has also been used to observe the area.

Door to door enquiries continue this evening in Yaxley and Farcet and forensic teams have visited the scene.

A police spokesman confirmed that officers were dealing with an incident but could not divulge further details at this time.

Officers said a full statement would be issued to the Peterborough Telegraph as soon as the full details of the incident had been confirmed.

The scene at the Recreation Ground in Yaxley. Photo: Terry Harris

Reports on social media speculate that someone has been stabbed but these are as yet unconfirmed.

Tonight's incident follows a violent attack on a teenage boy at the recreation ground last month UPDATE: Multiple CCTV images released after gang of up to 30 men chase, assault and hospitalise teenage boys in Yaxley