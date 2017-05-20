Big rise in violent crime reported in city

Crime rates in Peterborough have soared over the past 12 months - but police believe it is down to residents reporting more offences as they have more faith in officers.

The total number of crimes reported in Peterborough in March this year was 1,975, compared to 1,410 in the same month in 2016 - a rise of more than 500.

There was a rise in all categories of crime over the 12 months, with a large increase in the number of violent crimes in the city being reported, with 561 reported this year, compared to just 408 12 months ago.

There was a small reduction in reports of anti-social behaviour - which are not classified as a crime - in the city .

However, Jason Ablewhite, Cambridgeshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said he believed the way some crimes were recorded had affected the figures.

He said: “I am constantly reviewing the changes in crimes recorded from quarter to quarter in order to understand changing demand on policing.

“There is no doubt that changes in the way crimes are recorded is a big influence on the rises in some categories. The Constabulary are strictly recording crime in line with National Crime Recording Standards. This means that more crimes are being recorded than would previously have been.

“For example, the Office of National Statistics, who produce the figures, said in January 2017 that the rise in Violence Without Injury, which has seen particularly high rises, is almost entirely due to the expansion of the types of crime included in this category.

“However, we are not complacent. There are locations in Peterborough that have seen a spike in crime and the police are targeting these areas.

“Concerns around drugs related crime and anti-social behaviour remain a big issue for the public and the police are taking steps to address these concerns.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “These figures reflect better recording procedures and improved victim confidence in coming forward to report crimes like domestic violence and non-recent sexual abuse.”

“We have smartened up internal processes and invested in officer training which has improved recording procedures and has led to victim confidence.”