Be on the lookout for caravan stolen from Ramsey

Police seeking information following the theft of a caravan in Ramsey St Mary’s on Friday, September 15.

The caravan, a grey Bailey Pursuit, was stolen from a property in Herne Road between 8.40am and 9.20am.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CF0530000917 or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org