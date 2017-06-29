Baby boy ‘abducted by his parents’ who pose ‘risk of harm’ to him thought to be in North Cambridgeshire

Police concerned for the welfare of a seven month old baby, who has gone missing with his parents, are again appealing for information to help locate him.

Daniel John Minton and his parents, Daniel Minton and Tory Smith were last seen on Friday 21 April 2017 in the Orford Road area of the town and despite extensive enquiries they have not since been located. It is thought they may be in the Wisbech area.

Daniel Minton and Tory Smith are suspected of abducting their young son who a family court have determined poses “a risk of harm” to the boy.

Daniel Minton Snr is described as white, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins tall and of stocky build. He has blonde short hair, usually shaven, with blue eyes and tattoo on the left side of neck and his left hand.

Tory Smith is described as white, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. She has very long, black, straight hair which is possibly now dyed blonde, blue eyes and has a tattoo on her left wrist.

Wide-ranging investigations have taken place to locate the family and officers ask that anyone who has information regarding their current location or the whereabouts of any of the three to contact police immediately on 101.