AUDIO: Police release chilling interview tapes with Spalding teen who murdered her mother and sister

Police have released tapes and the transcript of a chilling interview with Kim Edwards, the Spalding teenager who murdered her mother and sister with her boyfriend Lucas Markham.

The pair, both 15, were convicted of murdering Edwards’ mother and sister in Spalding last April.

Photo issued by Linconshire Police of Lucas Markham and Kim Edwards, believed to be Britain's youngest double murderers, who can now be named as the two 15 year olds who were convicted of murdering Edwards' mother and sister in Spalding.

Markham and Edwards were both aged 14 at the time of the murders, had sex, shared a bath and watched vampire-themed films after the murders of dinner lady Elizabeth Edwards, 49, and 13-year-old Katie Edwards.

Now both 15, the couple were handed minimum terms of 20 years last November by Mr Justice Haddon-Cave, who said the pair had a “toxic” relationship and had acted in a grotesque way after the stabbings in Spalding.

A court ruling means that today, Friday June 9, the pair can be named and police have released chilling interview tapes of Kim Edwards being questioned.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

...........she was laying on her side erm and how ever really how he stabbed her but he like stabbed her through the neck I think like through that way (indicating) cos she was on her side

Q Okay

A Erm I went into the room to see what was going on cos I heard like noises and stuff so I just wanted to check if he was okay erm he was on top of her like with a like pillow over her head erm like erm just like even though her like her voice box you know was like er she like er I thought I heard her say get off me but I’m not entirely sure erm er then after about 10 minutes of Lucas put..., putting his weight on her erm like, she was, she was dead like,.....

Q What exactly happened to cause you to want to, to plan this?

A Erm well I don’t know really well it just kind of happened because

Q Cos it’s quite a drastic thing to, to happen, you clearly from what you’re saying had your reasons. I mean, what were those reasons?

A Erm just that erm well ever since like I was young like I never got on with my mum erm er I knew that she favoured my sister more than me erm and even though she said that she didn’t I knew that she was lying....

Q and how did you feel?

A Er..... I was okay with it erm just er the fact that it happened so quickly that like gave me peace of mind cos like, you know, it wasn’t like torture or anything so

Q And how do you feel about it on reflection now?

A Erm the same way

Q What relieved that it’s done?

A Yeah

Q Are you unhappy about it?

A Erm to a point yes

Q Why’s that?

A Erm yes because my mum doesn’t have to deal with me anymore erm being like suicidal and she doesn’t have to wake up worrying every morning to see if I’m still alive erm and my sister doesn’t have to go through the heartbreak and and like and just all the emotions and stuff

Q Where did you think up to kill your family, to do it via a knife, to stab them in the throat, to have a bath afterwards, to commit suicide afterwards? Where’s all this come from? Where’s all this, have you seen something like it, have you read something like it?

A Well no not really I just erm went with general knowledge really er well cos the voice box and the stabbing in the throat and the bath cos of the dog er so she wouldn’t smell the (unintelligible) Lucas I don’t like the smell of blood erm and just yeah and committing suicide after it’s just most people who do commit murders try to commit suicide themselves just most people do....

Q ....well it’s alright, some people have yeah but, it’s...so that’s your idea behind it alright erm so there was nothing that you’d seen, you’d read or anything that gave you this sort of notion nobody had discussed it with you

A (unintelligible)

Q All your own doing just you and Lucas

A Yeah

Q I’m sure you realise at this stage just how serious this is don’t you? I mean you’re a very young girl but this is very very serious for you and Lucas so if there’s anything you need to tell us you might as well get it off your chest now

A Erm

Q I appreciate the fact that you, you know, you told us what you told us but I don’t know if you’ve got anything lurking that you think so that you might want to get clear?

A Erm no