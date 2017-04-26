Arson attack at former Peterborough pub

Arsonists set fire to the roof of a former pub in Peterborough yesterday.

Crews from Dogsthorpe, Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade and Stanground were called to a fire in the roof of the derelict Silver Jubilee Public House in Heltwate at 4.46pm on Tuesday, April 25.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and returned to their stations by 5.43pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.