Armed robbers hold terrified cashier at knife-point in village shop raid

Two men armed with a knife and a metal bar threatened a terrified cashier before stealing hundreds of pounds and alcohol from a village shop.

Two men entered a shop on Buckden High Street at about 7.30pm yesterday, Sunday November 6, holding a knife and a metal bar.

They demanded money from the cashier before making off with a few hundred pounds and some alcohol.

The men are described as white and well built. One was about 5’8” wearing a dark hooded coat, dark trousers and shoes, gloves and a white mask.

The other was also wearing a dark hooded coat, dark Adidas tracksuit bottoms, white trainers, gloves and a white mask. He was carrying a Sports Direct bag.

Detective Constable Karin Peters said: “As well as the cashier, there was one customer in the store at the time of this incident. Thankfully neither were harmed but both have been left extremely upset by the actions of these men.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the men or anything suspicious to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.