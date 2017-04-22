Air ambulance lands in Peterborough after stabbing in city centre

A man has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital following a stabbing in the Eastfield Road area today.

Police were called at around 4pm to reports of violence.

A man, who is understood to be known to the victim, has been arrested.

The air ambulance landed as a precaution but the male victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital by land ambulance.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police are treating the stabbing as an isolated incident.

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing should call police on 101.