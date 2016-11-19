Children brush up on teeth care

Nursery children from Hampton Hargate got the chance to learn about looking after their teeth when they visited a dental clinic recently.

Pre-school youngsters from the Busy Bees visited the Pepper Clinics on Hargate Way - and they even got the chance to sit in the dentist chair.

They were given a guided tour of the practice by dental surgeon Dr Barry Healy, while the children also had the opportunity to learn how to correctly brush and look after their teeth.

Practice manager Diane Bowers helped arrange the visit and organised for Dr Healy to teach the children about what foods are bad for your teeth, general day-to-day care as well as bringing it all to life with a giant model of the human mouth and toothbrush.

She said: “It was great to have the children in for the day. I think it’s really important for them to learn about how to look after their teeth at an early age.

“Just by the children coming out to see the practice for themselves, it really captivated them and helped them to learn about the different aspects of teeth hygiene. It was also a fantastic opportunity for the children to understand exactly what a dentist does, and the team here were content with putting a smile on their faces. We had lots of fun.”

Jenny Blin from Busy Bees said: “We can’t thank Diane, Dr Healy and the rest of the team at the Pepper Clinics enough. We’re really thankful to be given the opportunity to come and see how a dentist practice works first-hand.

“As a nursery, we’re committed to providing children with valuable experiences through getting out the community. It’s really uplifting to see local people working with the children to help aid their learning and development, and we place a lot of importance on the togetherness of the community every day at our nursery.”