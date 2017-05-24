Search

Charity football tournament between police, fire and ambulance in Peterborough cancelled due to ‘critical’ terror threat

DCC Baldwin and ACFO Hylton were ready for kick off in the veterans side, but the tournament has now been postponed

A charity football tournament between the emergency services due to be held in Peterborough on Friday (May 26) has been postponed following the terror attack in Manchester and the consequent rise to “critical” threat level.

The tournament at the ABAX Stadium in Peterborough is raising money for the Road Victims Trust and is due to feature police, ambulance and fire service teams, and a veterans’ side comprising all three services.

Details will be released when the tournament is rearranged.