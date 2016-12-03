Campaign to give presents to all city hospital patients

Residents are still being urged to help Peterborough City Hospital provide a Christmas present for every patient this year.

The Love from Lapland campaign will ensure every patient – from newborns and their mums to the elderly – will still get a visit from Santa and receive a special gift to unwrap on Christmas Day.

To help people donate the right sort of items, campaign co-ordinators have already written their Christmas List to Santa, with ideas for gifts for people of all ages – from new born babies to pensioners,and everyone in between.

The hospital is unable to take food or drink items, and second hand presents are also unable to be accepted because of infection control rules at the hospitals.

Gifts can be donated at either Peterborough or Stamford hospitals.

People can find the presents lists, or donate money to the appeal and find more details at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/lovefromlapland