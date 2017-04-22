Staff at Peterborough company encourage young to read

Staff at a leading employer in Peterborough have begun a new chapter in their community work.

Members of insurance giant BGL Group have been donating piles of books to schools and charities in need of reading materials.

The action came after an internal appeal at the company in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, brought donations of 200 books.

Also, staff at BGL’s contact centre volunteered to read to children at Bretton Woods School on World Book Day. Longthorpe Primary School was given £500 to fund a number of e-readers, Woodston Primary School received £440 towards a set of new books and Watergall Primary School received £50 to pay for reading prizes and a further £390 for attendance awards.

Samantha Ronnay, community team member, said: “We’re keen to support the skills children will need to excel in for their studies and careers. Great communication skills are fundamental for everyone in our contact centres and we want to support the development of these skills in our communities.”

BGL has a wide ranging corporate social responsibility programme that seeks to improve the lives of more than 100,000 people by 2020.