Peterborough named as one of UK’s top 10 smart cities

Peterborough has been highly praised for innovative projects to cut waste and increase sustainability.

The city has been placed among the UK’s top 10 leading Smart Cities by global information company, Huawei, which has assessed the top 20 Smart Cities’ achievements.

Peterborough was ranked ninth - above Cambridge, Oxford, Edinburgh, Sheffield and Liverpool - and listed as one of 12 “contenders” behind the smart city “leaders” Bristol and London. The city also received a Star Award 2017 for innovation in sustainability.

The Future Peterborough project, run by Opportunity Peterborough (OP) and Peterborough City Council, was singled out for its approach to sustainability and its work to create a circular economy to reduce waste and reliance on raw materials.

There was praise for Share Peterborough, the resource sharing platform which has 200 company members aiming to make better use of under-used resources.

Steve Bowyer, OP’s chief executive, said: “It’s great to see Peterborough recognised for its efforts to create a better city for its citizens and businesses.”

“Our position in the index reflects that whilst we look for solutions that might be empowered we don’t look just at digitally led answers: we want to create a ‘future Peterborough’ rather than a ‘futuristic’ city which is resilient and sustainable, and a great place to live, work and invest.”

Cllr Peter Hiller, the council’s cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development, said: “Seeing Peterborough retain a prominent position within the UK’s top Smart Cities, finishing higher than the likes of Cambridge and Oxford, is a real testament to just how much the Future Peterborough team has achieved.”