Peterborough firm’s school app hits one million downloads

Peterborough-based ParentMail is celebrating after reaching one million downloads of its Smartphone App for parents across the UK.

The education communication technology specialists, based in Litton House, Saville Road, launched the app two years ago.

The app allows parents to pick up school communications, make payments, book parents evening appointments and more through their mobile phones.

Paul Hughes, ParentMail’s chief executive, said: “We’re extremely proud of the app and thrilled that so many schools and parents find it useful for improving school-home communications.

“We know that when parents are engaged, students do better, and that’s why we’ve put so much resource into developing our mobile app.”

The company says that hundreds of schools now have their own school-branded version of ParentMail’s app in the App Stores, which helps put their school image and identity into the hands of their parents.

The app allows parents to access school messages on their mobile even when there is no network connection. As all school messages are delivered inside the app it also means important school communications are not buried in busy personal email inboxes.